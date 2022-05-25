Michigan Senior Leaders visit Soldiers during Summer Shield 2022 in Latvia

From left, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. William Russell III, senior enlisted advisor to the adjutant general, Michigan National Guard speaks with U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Joseph Orr, 1-119th Field Artillery Regiment, Charlie Battery, Michigan Army National Guard, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Roger Kenny, command sergeant major of the 119th Field Artillery Regiment of the Michigan Army National Guard, during Summer Shield at Forward Operating Site Adazi, Latvia, May 25, 2022. Summer Shield, led by Latvian Mechanized Infantry Brigade is one of multinational training exercises in Eastern Europe that make up Defender Europe 22 exercise, led by U.S Army Europe and Africa. Defender demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

