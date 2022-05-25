From left, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Anthony Dennis, 272nd brigade commander, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Mark Gorzynski, commander of the 1-119th Field Artillery Regiment, Michigan National Guard and Latvian National Armed Forces Maj. Guntis Tauriņš, 1st Battalion Commander, speak in the tactical operations center during exercise Summer Shield at Forward Operating Site Adazi, Latvia, May 25, 2022. Summer Shield, led by Latvian Mechanized Infantry Brigade is one of multinational training exercises in Eastern Europe that make up Defender Europe 22 exercise, led by U.S Army Europe and Africa. Defender demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 12:59 Photo ID: 7260560 VIRIN: 220525-Z-ME297-1279 Resolution: 5301x3534 Size: 6.61 MB Location: RIX, LV Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Michigan Senior Leaders visit Soldiers during Summer Shield 2022 in Latvia [Image 18 of 18], by 2LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.