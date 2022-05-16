Polish Division Commander Tours 1st Infantry Division TAC

Polish army Maj. Gen. Piotr Trytek, commander of the 11th Armored Cavalry Division, tours the U.S. Army 1st Infantry Division’s tactical actions center as part of Defender Europe at Złocieniec, Poland, May 16, 2022. Defender Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga)

