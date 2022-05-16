U.S. Army Col. John B. Mountford, right, deputy commanding officer of maneuver for 1st Infantry Division explains the division's tactical actions center during a tour as part of Defender Europe at Złocieniec, Poland, May 16, 2022. Defender Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 06:35
|Photo ID:
|7259855
|VIRIN:
|220516-Z-KT633-1019
|Resolution:
|5668x3779
|Size:
|7.25 MB
|Location:
|OLESZNO, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Polish Division Commander Tours 1st Infantry Division TAC [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Tara Fajardo Arteaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
