Polish Division Commander Tours 1st Infantry Division TAC

U.S. Army Col. John B. Mountford, right, deputy commanding officer of maneuver for 1st Infantry Division explains the division's tactical actions center during a tour as part of Defender Europe at Złocieniec, Poland, May 16, 2022. Defender Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga)

