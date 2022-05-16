Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Polish Division Commander Tours 1st Infantry Division TAC [Image 4 of 5]

    Polish Division Commander Tours 1st Infantry Division TAC

    OLESZNO, POLAND

    05.16.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Col. John B. Mountford, right, deputy commanding officer of maneuver for 1st Infantry Division, explains the division's tactical actions center during a tour as part of Defender Europe at Złocieniec, Poland, May 16, 2022. Defender Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 06:35
    Photo ID: 7259858
    VIRIN: 220516-Z-KT633-1027
    Resolution: 5166x3444
    Size: 8.37 MB
    Location: OLESZNO, PL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Polish Division Commander Tours 1st Infantry Division TAC [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Tara Fajardo Arteaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Polish Division Commander Tours 1st Infantry Division TAC
    Polish Division Commander Tours 1st Infantry Division TAC
    Polish Division Commander Tours 1st Infantry Division TAC
    Polish Division Commander Tours 1st Infantry Division TAC
    Polish Division Commander Tours 1st Infantry Division TAC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT