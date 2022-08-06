220608-N-HG389-0067 SINGAPORE (June 8, 2022) - (From left) Rear Adm. Mark Melson succeeded Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck as Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF73) during a Change of Command Ceremony in COMLOG WESTPAC's Heritage Hall. COMLOG WESTPAC is the U.S. Navy's premiere maritime mobile logistics organization, which supports the Commander Seventh Fleet Area of Operations. Located in Southeast Asia, COMLOG WESTPAC logistically supplies the U.S. Navy's deployed surface units and aircraft carriers in the Western Pacific along with reginal allies and partners, in support of a free and open Indo Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Parker/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2022 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 05:58 Photo ID: 7259851 VIRIN: 220608-N-HG389-0067 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 938.26 KB Location: SG Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMLOG WESTPAC Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.