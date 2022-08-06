COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73 Conducts Change of Command

Rear Adm. Mark Melson succeeded Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck as commander of Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73) during an official change of command in the Sembawang region of Singapore, June 8.

Sobeck led fleet logistics operations and regional engagement for the Navy’s Commander Seventh Fleet Area of Operations (AOR), since July 2021.

Following the ceremony, Sobeck assumes his new role as director, Strategic Plans, Policy, Logistics, J-5/4 of U.S. Transportation Command located at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.

“This organization is about sustainment and the value it brings to the fight is immeasurable,” said Sobeck. “The preparedness, readiness and understanding that this team brings to the sustainment branch [of the fleet] is the calm in the chaos in the fog of war.”

Melson assumed the helm for COMLOG WESTPAC after serving as deputy director of Joint Force Integration, J-7, Joint Staff located in the Pentagon. Melson comes to Singapore with 30 years of naval service, is a career naval-flight officer and alumnus of the University of Utah.

“My dedication to this team and our mission is resolute,” said Melson. “I’m going to come into this building every day thinking about fuel and munitions. I will work tirelessly to integrate our trusted allies and partners in order to continue to meet the ever increasing demands for maritime logistics in the Indo-Pacific in order to maintain an international system that is free, stable and open.”

COMLOG WESTPAC/Task Force 73 is the U.S. Navy’s premiere maritime mobile logistics organization charged with supplying and sustaining deployed surface units and aircraft carriers in the Commander Seventh AOR. Located in Southeast Asia, COMLOG WESTPAC additionally supports deployed US allies and partners in the Western Pacific in support of a free and open Indo Pacific.



For more news from Commander, Task Force 73, visit www.clwp.navy.mil/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2022 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 22:38 Story ID: 422552 Location: SG Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73 Conducts Change of Command, by PO2 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.