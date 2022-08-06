COMLOG WESTPAC Change of Command

220608-N-HG389-0061 SINGAPORE (June 8, 2022) - Rear Adm. Mark Melson reads his orders during a Change of Command Ceremony in COMLOG WESTPAC's Heritage Hall. COMLOG WESTPAC is the U.S. Navy's premiere maritime mobile logistics organization, which supports the Commander Seventh Fleet Area of Operations. Located in Southeast Asia, COMLOG WESTPAC logistically supplies the U.S. Navy's deployed surface units and aircraft carriers in the Western Pacific along with regional allies and partners, in support of a free and open Indo Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Parker/Released)

