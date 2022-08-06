Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMLOG WESTPAC Change of Command [Image 1 of 4]

    COMLOG WESTPAC Change of Command

    SINGAPORE

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Parker 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    220608-N-HG389-0061 SINGAPORE (June 8, 2022) - Rear Adm. Mark Melson reads his orders during a Change of Command Ceremony in COMLOG WESTPAC's Heritage Hall. COMLOG WESTPAC is the U.S. Navy's premiere maritime mobile logistics organization, which supports the Commander Seventh Fleet Area of Operations. Located in Southeast Asia, COMLOG WESTPAC logistically supplies the U.S. Navy's deployed surface units and aircraft carriers in the Western Pacific along with regional allies and partners, in support of a free and open Indo Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Parker/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 05:58
    This work, COMLOG WESTPAC Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COMLOG WESTPAC
    INDOPACIFIC
    CLWP

