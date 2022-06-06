Over 25 Polish students from the Stanislaw Mikolajczyk Economic and Technical School were greeted by the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim and afforded the opportunity to see, touch and learn about the 405th AFSB’s Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 sets at an Equipment Configuration and Hand-off Area in Braniewo, Poland, following DEFENDER-Europe 22. The students sat in the vehicles, maneuvered the turrets in the Humvees and asked questions of the subject matter experts. (photo by Cpt. Aaron Carpenter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2022 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 02:18 Photo ID: 7259624 VIRIN: 220606-A-SM279-283 Resolution: 3243x2251 Size: 1.8 MB Location: BRANIEWO, PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Polish military school students get close- [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.