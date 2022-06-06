Polish military school students get close

Over 25 Polish students from the Stanislaw Mikolajczyk Economic and Technical School were greeted by the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim and afforded the opportunity to see, touch and learn about the 405th AFSB’s Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 sets at an Equipment Configuration and Hand-off Area in Braniewo, Poland, following DEFENDER-Europe 22. The students sat in the vehicles, maneuvered the turrets in the Humvees and asked questions of the subject matter experts. (photo by Cpt. Aaron Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 02:18
|Photo ID:
|7259624
|VIRIN:
|220606-A-SM279-283
|Resolution:
|3243x2251
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|BRANIEWO, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
