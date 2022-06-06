More than 25 Polish high school students from the Stanislaw Mikolajczyk Economic and Technical School in Paslek, Poland, and their instructors pose for a photo with Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim personnel at an Equipment Configuration and Hand-off Area in Braniewo, Poland. The students were afforded the opportunity to see, touch and learn about the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 sets at the ECHA site following DEFENDER-Europe 22. (photo by Cpt. Aaron Carpenter)

Date Taken: 06.06.2022 Date Posted: 06.08.2022 Photo ID: 7259623 This work, Polish military school students get close-up look at APS-2 vehicles, equipment [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter