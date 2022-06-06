Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish military school students get close-up look at APS-2 vehicles, equipment [Image 2 of 3]

    Polish military school students get close-up look at APS-2 vehicles, equipment

    BRANIEWO, POLAND

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    More than 25 Polish high school students from the Stanislaw Mikolajczyk Economic and Technical School in Paslek, Poland, and their instructors pose for a photo with Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim personnel at an Equipment Configuration and Hand-off Area in Braniewo, Poland. The students were afforded the opportunity to see, touch and learn about the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 sets at the ECHA site following DEFENDER-Europe 22. (photo by Cpt. Aaron Carpenter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
