Polish military school students get close-up look at APS-2 vehicles, equipment

More than 25 Polish high school students from the Stanislaw Mikolajczyk Economic and Technical School in Paslek, Poland, and their instructors pose for a photo with Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim personnel at an Equipment Configuration and Hand-off Area in Braniewo, Poland. The students were afforded the opportunity to see, touch and learn about the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 sets at the ECHA site following DEFENDER-Europe 22. (photo by Cpt. Aaron Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 02:18
|Photo ID:
|7259623
|VIRIN:
|220606-A-SM279-490
|Resolution:
|3469x2200
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|BRANIEWO, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
