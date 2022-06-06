Polish military school students get close-up look at APS-2 vehicles, equipment

Polish high school students from the Stanislaw Mikolajczyk Economic and Technical School in Paslek, Poland, check out a U.S. Army medium tactical vehicle at an Equipment Configuration and Hand-off Area in Braniewo, Poland. The students and their instructors, as well as several Polish military liaisons, were greeted by Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim personnel and provided an opportunity to get their hands on some 405th Army Field Support Brigade Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 vehicles and equipment pieces during the visit. The students sat in the vehicles, maneuvered the turrets in the Humvees and asked questions of the subject matter experts. (photo by Cpt. Aaron Carpenter)

