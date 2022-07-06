Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Valiant Shield 22 [Image 25 of 26]

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Valiant Shield 22

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Andrews 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Explosives are tested following rapid explosive hazard mitigation (REHM) training on the Northwest field during Valiant Shield 2022 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 7, 2022. The training focused on the rapid clearing of unexploded ordnance in response to a simulated airfield attack allowing for safe airfield repair and continued operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 22:06
    Photo ID: 7259506
    VIRIN: 220607-M-WE079-2066
    Resolution: 3610x2407
    Size: 480.52 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Valiant Shield 22 [Image 26 of 26], by LCpl Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Combat Engineers
    Andersen AFB
    EOD
    Valiant Shield 22

