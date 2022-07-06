U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 (MWSS-171), 1st Marine Air Wing and sailors with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Five (EODMU 5), pose for a group picture during Valiant Shield 2022 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 7, 2022. The training focused on the rapid clearing of unexploded ordnance in response to a simulated airfield attack allowing for safe airfield repair and continued operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Andrews)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 22:06
|Photo ID:
|7259507
|VIRIN:
|220607-M-WE079-2097
|Resolution:
|5209x3473
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Valiant Shield 22 [Image 26 of 26], by LCpl Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
