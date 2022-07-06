Explosive Ordnance Disposal Valiant Shield 22

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 (MWSS-171), 1st Marine Air Wing and sailors with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Five (EODMU 5), carry a simulated casualty during Valiant Shield 2022 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 7, 2022. The training focused on the rapid clearing of unexploded ordnance in response to a simulated airfield attack allowing for safe airfield repair and continued operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

