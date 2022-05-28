Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Families Turn Up for Jump House Carnival at Naval Base Guam [Image 4 of 13]

    Families Turn Up for Jump House Carnival at Naval Base Guam

    SANTA RITA, GUAM, GUAM

    05.28.2022

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Christian Dadino 

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 27, 2022) - Families from U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) and throughout the community attended the first-ever Memorial Day Jump House Carnival at the Charles King Fitness Center compound, onboard NBG May 27 - 28.

    The carnival included several bouncy houses for children of all ages, various games, food trucks, and a featured an outdoor movie for all to enjoy.

    (U.S. Navy Photos by LSSCS Christian Dadino)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 21:06
    Location: SANTA RITA, GUAM, GU
