NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 27, 2022) - Families from U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) and throughout the community attended the first-ever Memorial Day Jump House Carnival at the Charles King Fitness Center compound, onboard NBG May 27 - 28.



The carnival included several bouncy houses for children of all ages, various games, food trucks, and a featured an outdoor movie for all to enjoy.



(U.S. Navy Photos by LSSCS Christian Dadino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2022 Date Posted: 06.07.2022 21:06 Photo ID: 7259465 VIRIN: 220528-N-PN834-0011 Resolution: 1638x2048 Size: 2.15 MB Location: SANTA RITA, GUAM, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Families Turn Up for Jump House Carnival at Naval Base Guam [Image 13 of 13], by SCPO Christian Dadino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.