Families Turn Up for Jump House Carnival at Naval Base Guam

NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 27, 2022) - Families from U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) and throughout the community attended the first-ever Memorial Day Jump House Carnival at the Charles King Fitness Center compound, onboard NBG May 27 - 28.
The carnival included several bouncy houses for children of all ages, various games, food trucks, and a featured an outdoor movie for all to enjoy.
(U.S. Navy Photos by LSSCS Christian Dadino)
