Members of the Virgin Islands National Guard 661st Military Police fire an M9 pistol at the Law Enforcement Weapons Training and Qualification, or LEWTAQ, during annual training at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 6, 2022.
LEWTAQ is the standard weapon qualification for military police professionals to qualify on assigned weapons.
Courtesy: Photo submitted by the 661st Military Police company.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 18:18
|Photo ID:
|7259297
|VIRIN:
|220606-A-JK506-211
|Resolution:
|1444x650
|Size:
|730.29 KB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VING 661st MP 2022 annual training at Fort Bliss [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Marcia Bruno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT