VING 661st MP 2022 annual training at Fort Bliss

Members of the Virgin Islands National Guard 661st Military Police fire an M9 pistol at the Law Enforcement Weapons Training and Qualification, or LEWTAQ, during annual training at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 6, 2022.



LEWTAQ is the standard weapon qualification for military police professionals to qualify on assigned weapons.



Courtesy: Photo submitted by the 661st Military Police company.

