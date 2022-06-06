Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VING 661st MP 2022 annual training at Fort Bliss [Image 7 of 7]

    VING 661st MP 2022 annual training at Fort Bliss

    TX, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Capt. Marcia Bruno 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the Virgin Islands National Guard 661st Military Police fire an M9 pistol at the Law Enforcement Weapons Training and Qualification, or LEWTAQ, during annual training at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 6, 2022.

    LEWTAQ is the standard weapon qualification for military police professionals to qualify on assigned weapons.

    Courtesy: Photo submitted by the 661st Military Police company.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VING 661st MP 2022 annual training at Fort Bliss [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Marcia Bruno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    annual training
    MP
    Soldiers
    military police
    Virgin Islands National Guard
    VING

