Virgin Islands National Guard Spc. Johanna Weekes, 661st Military Police, uses a RADAR Gun to observe the speed of moving vehicles during annual training at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 6, 2022.



A RADAR speed gun is a device used to measure the speed of moving objects. The LIDAR calculates speed by observing the changing amount of time it takes to "see" a series of reflected pulses of light over a discreet period of time.



Courtesy: Photo submitted by the 661st Military Police company.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2022 Date Posted: 06.07.2022 18:18 Photo ID: 7259293 VIRIN: 220606-A-JK506-933 Resolution: 768x1024 Size: 397.91 KB Location: TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VING 661st MP 2022 annual training at Fort Bliss [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Marcia Bruno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.