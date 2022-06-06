VING 661st MP 2022 annual training at Fort Bliss

Virgin Islands National Guard 661st Military Police company conducts classroom training on using the RADAR and LIDAR Guns during annual training at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 6, 2022.
A RADAR speed gun is a device used to measure the speed of moving objects. The LIDAR calculates speed by observing the changing amount of time it takes to "see" a series of reflected pulses of light over a discreet period of time.
Courtesy: Photo submitted by the 661st Military Police company.
