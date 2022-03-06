Air Force family inspires generations of service

U.S. Air Force Maj. Amanda Delgado, 81st Surgical Squadron OBGYN physician, and 2nd Lt. Jose Delgado Jr., Texas Rio Grande Valley school of medicine student, participate in a promotion and swearing-in ceremony on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 6, 2022. Amanda gave her younger brother the oath of office at after her promotion to Major. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters)

