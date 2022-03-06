U.S. Air Force Maj. Alane Swain, 81st Medical Group women's health flight commander, gives a speech at a promotion and swearing-in ceremony for Maj. Amanda Delgado, 81st Surgical Squadron OBGYN physician, and 2nd Lt. Jose Delgado Jr., Texas Rio Grand Valley school of medicine student, at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 6, 2022. Amanda gave her younger brother the oath of office at after her promotion to Major. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2022 Date Posted: 06.07.2022 13:39 Photo ID: 7258577 VIRIN: 220603-F-NO318-1028 Resolution: 4397x2932 Size: 5.16 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force family inspires generations of service [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.