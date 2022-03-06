Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force family inspires generations of service [Image 2 of 3]

    Air Force family inspires generations of service

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Amanda Delgado, 81st Surgical Squadron OBGYN physician, gives the oath of office to 2nd Lt. Jose Delgado Jr., Texas Rio Grande Valley school of medicine student, at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 6, 2022. Amanda shared her promotion ceremony with her younger brother with their father there to witness. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 13:39
    Photo ID: 7258578
    VIRIN: 220603-F-NO318-1096
    Resolution: 5021x3348
    Size: 5.87 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force family inspires generations of service [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Promotion
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Oath of office
    swear in
    A1C Trenten Walters

