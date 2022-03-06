U.S. Air Force Maj. Amanda Delgado, 81st Surgical Squadron OBGYN physician, gives the oath of office to 2nd Lt. Jose Delgado Jr., Texas Rio Grande Valley school of medicine student, at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 6, 2022. Amanda shared her promotion ceremony with her younger brother with their father there to witness. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 13:39
|Photo ID:
|7258578
|VIRIN:
|220603-F-NO318-1096
|Resolution:
|5021x3348
|Size:
|5.87 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force family inspires generations of service [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
