FORT CARSON, Colo. — Susan Burt, left, supervisor for Center on Fathering, and Justin Cole, right, New Parent Support Program home visitor with Army Community Service, accept the 2021 Army Community Partnership Award May 19, 2022, for the partnership between Fort Carson and the El Paso County Department of Human Services on bringing their Center on Fathering curriculum to Fort Carson. (Photo by Jordyn McCulley)
Carson, DHS win partnership award
