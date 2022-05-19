FORT CARSON, Colo. — Susan Burt, left, supervisor for Center on Fathering, and Justin Cole, right, New Parent Support Program home visitor with Army Community Service, accept the 2021 Army Community Partnership Award May 19, 2022, for the partnership between Fort Carson and the El Paso County Department of Human Services on bringing their Center on Fathering curriculum to Fort Carson. (Photo by Jordyn McCulley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2022 Date Posted: 06.07.2022 12:38 Photo ID: 7258463 VIRIN: 220519-A-ON894-022 Resolution: 1888x1880 Size: 690.36 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carson, DHS win partnership award [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.