Carson, DHS win partnership award

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Col. Nate Springer, left, garrison commander, presents 2021 Army Community Partnership Award to Justin Cole, right, New Parent Support Program home visitor with Army Community Service, and Susan Burt, center, supervisor for Center on Fathering May 19, 2022. Seven installations were presented with the award for their efforts on their installations. (Photo by Jordyn McCulley)

