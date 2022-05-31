Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colombian Navy Submarine ARC Tayrona Arrives at Mayport [Image 5 of 8]

    Colombian Navy Submarine ARC Tayrona Arrives at Mayport

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Lau 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    220531-N-GF955-1140
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (May 31, 2022) Sailors assigned to Mayport Port Operations and Colombian navy sailors, assigned to the Colombian navy Type 209 class diesel-electric attack submarine ARC Tayrona (S29), heave around a line as the submarine arrives at Naval Station Mayport, Florida during a routine port visit, May 31, 2022. Tayrona is scheduled to participate in the Carrier Strike Group 10 Composite Training Unit exercise (COMPTUEX). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 09:35
    Photo ID: 7257671
    VIRIN: 220531-N-GF955-1140
    Resolution: 5136x3424
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colombian Navy Submarine ARC Tayrona Arrives at Mayport [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Colombia
    Mayport
    Liberty Port
    armada
    Foreign Partnerships
    Navy Partnerships

