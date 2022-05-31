Colombian Navy Submarine ARC Tayrona Arrives at Mayport

220531-N-GF955-1140

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (May 31, 2022) Sailors assigned to Mayport Port Operations and Colombian navy sailors, assigned to the Colombian navy Type 209 class diesel-electric attack submarine ARC Tayrona (S29), heave around a line as the submarine arrives at Naval Station Mayport, Florida during a routine port visit, May 31, 2022. Tayrona is scheduled to participate in the Carrier Strike Group 10 Composite Training Unit exercise (COMPTUEX). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau)

