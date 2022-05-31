Colombian Navy Submarine ARC Tayrona Arrives at Mayport

220531-N-GF955-1229

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (May 31, 2022) The Colombian navy Type 209 class diesel-electric attack submarine ARC Tayrona (S29) is moored alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) and the Brazilian navy Tikuna-class diesel-electric attack submarine BNS Tikuna (S34), right, at Naval Station Mayport, Florida during a routine port visit, May 31, 2022. Tayrona and Tikuna are scheduled to participate in the Carrier Strike Group 10 Composite Training Unit exercise (COMPTUEX). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau)

