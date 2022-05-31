220531-N-GF955-1175

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (May 31, 2022) Colombian navy sailors, assigned to the Colombian navy Type 209 class diesel-electric attack submarine ARC Tayrona (S29), heave around a line as the submarine arrives at Naval Station Mayport, Florida during a routine port visit, May 31, 2022. Tayrona is scheduled to participate in the Carrier Strike Group 10 Composite Training Unit exercise (COMPTUEX). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2022 Date Posted: 06.07.2022 09:35 Photo ID: 7257672 VIRIN: 220531-N-GF955-1175 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.35 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Colombian Navy Submarine ARC Tayrona Arrives at Mayport [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.