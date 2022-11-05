Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany Occupational Health [Image 2 of 2]

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany Occupational Health

    ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    ALBANY, Ga. (May 11, 2022) - Clarissa Bryant, an occupational health technician at Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany, checks vitals on Megan Cornell, assistant fire chief at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Georgia. Bryant, a native of Albany, Georgia, says, “I enjoy patient care, and making sure everyone one is healthy and can maintain the physical requirements to perform their jobs.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    TAGS

    fire chief
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany
    occupational health technician

