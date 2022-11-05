ALBANY, Ga. (May 11, 2022) - Clarissa Bryant, an occupational health technician at Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany, checks vitals on Megan Cornell, assistant fire chief at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Georgia. Bryant, a native of Albany, Georgia, says, “I enjoy patient care, and making sure everyone one is healthy and can maintain the physical requirements to perform their jobs.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 06.07.2022 09:28 Photo ID: 7257666 VIRIN: 220511-N-QA097-041 Resolution: 4496x3264 Size: 1.08 MB Location: ALBANY, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic Albany Occupational Health [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.