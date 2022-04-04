Naval Hospital Jacksonville Management Information Department

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 4, 2022) - Richard Holloway, a help desk technician at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s management information department, sets up a printer. Holloway, a native of Palatka, Florida, says, “Our job is to keep our computers running so our hospital can run.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax
