JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 4, 2022) - Richard Holloway, a help desk technician at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s management information department, sets up a printer. Holloway, a native of Palatka, Florida, says, “Our job is to keep our computers running so our hospital can run.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2022 Date Posted: 06.07.2022 09:28 Photo ID: 7257665 VIRIN: 220404-N-QA097-040 Resolution: 1496x1512 Size: 388.76 KB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Management Information Department [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.