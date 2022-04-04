Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Management Information Department [Image 1 of 2]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Management Information Department

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 4, 2022) - Richard Holloway, a help desk technician at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s management information department, sets up a printer. Holloway, a native of Palatka, Florida, says, “Our job is to keep our computers running so our hospital can run.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Management Information Department [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    technician
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    MID
    management information department

