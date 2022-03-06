39th OSS Change of Command

Col. Douglas Whitehead, 39th Weapons Systems Security Group commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Octavio Prieto, incoming 39th Operations Support Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, June 3, 2022. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Christopher Dieter relinquished command to Whitehead, who then charged Prieto with leading the 39th OSS. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of command from one officer to another. Prieto previously served as the commander of Headquarters Air Combat Command Air Operations Squadron Detachment 1, Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn)

