Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39th OSS Change of Command [Image 3 of 4]

    39th OSS Change of Command

    1, TURKEY

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Gabrielle Winn 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Douglas Whitehead, 39th Weapons Systems Security Group commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Octavio Prieto, incoming 39th Operations Support Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, June 3, 2022. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Christopher Dieter relinquished command to Whitehead, who then charged Prieto with leading the 39th OSS. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of command from one officer to another. Prieto previously served as the commander of Headquarters Air Combat Command Air Operations Squadron Detachment 1, Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 09:09
    Photo ID: 7257653
    VIRIN: 220603-F-DS607-3710
    Resolution: 1430x1022
    Size: 343.1 KB
    Location: 1, TR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th OSS Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Gabrielle Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39th OSS Change of Command
    39th OSS Change of Command
    39th OSS Change of Command
    39th OSS Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Turkey
    Incirlik Air Base
    Change of Command
    39th Air Base Wing
    39th Operations Support Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT