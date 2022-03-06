39th OSS Change of Command

Col Douglas Whitehead, 39th Weapons System Security Group commander, gives his remarks during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, June 3, 2022. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Christopher Dieter relinquished command to Whitehead, who then charged Lt. Col. Octavio Prieto with leading the 39th OSS. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of command from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn)

