39th OSS Change of Command

Airmen assigned to the 39th Operations Support Squadron render their first salute to the incoming commander during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, June 3, 2022. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Christopher Dieter relinquished command to Col. Douglas Whitehead, 39th Weapons Systems Security Group commander, who then charged Lt. Col. Octavio Prieto with leading the 39th OSS. The change of command ceremony is a long-standing military tradition that represents the formal transfer of command from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Winn)

