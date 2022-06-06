Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BALTOPS22 formation exercise [Image 11 of 11]

    BALTOPS22 formation exercise

    SEA, BALTIC SEA

    06.06.2022

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    220606-N-NO901-3008 BALTIC SEA (June 6, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), sails in formation in the Baltic Sea, June 6, 2022 during exercise BALTOPS22. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 09:30
    Location: SEA, BALTIC SEA
