220606-N-NO901-3008 BALTIC SEA (June 6, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), sails in formation in the Baltic Sea, June 6, 2022 during exercise BALTOPS22. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 09:30
|Photo ID:
|7257650
|VIRIN:
|220606-N-NO901-3008
|Resolution:
|5627x3753
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|SEA, BALTIC SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, BALTOPS22 formation exercise [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
