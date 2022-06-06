BALTOPS22 formation exercise

220606-N-NO901-3006 BALTIC SEA (June 6, 2022) Ships from Denmark, Finland, Germany, Lithuania, Poland, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States sail in formation in the Baltic Sea, June 6, 2022 during exercise BALTOPS22. BALTOPS 22 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (Courtesy Photo)

