ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (June 7, 2022) U.S. Servicemembers from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 and Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 conduct a safety brief prior to an airfield damage repair evolution in support of Valiant Shield 2022. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Neil Forshay)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 06:30
|Photo ID:
|7257470
|VIRIN:
|060622-N-YT606-0103
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|16.83 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Valiant Shield 2022 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
