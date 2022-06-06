ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (June 7, 2022) U.S. Servicemembers from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 and Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 conduct a safety brief prior to an airfield damage repair evolution in support of Valiant Shield 2022. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Neil Forshay)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2022 Date Posted: 06.07.2022 06:30 Photo ID: 7257470 VIRIN: 060622-N-YT606-0103 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 16.83 MB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Valiant Shield 2022 [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.