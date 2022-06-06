Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Valiant Shield 2022 [Image 6 of 8]

    Valiant Shield 2022

    GUAM

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Billy Ho 

    Commander Task Force 75

    ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (June 7, 2022) Senior Chief Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician Bryan Clark from Arkron, OH, conducts a safety brief prior to an airfield damage repair evolution in support of Valiant Shield 2022. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Neil Forshay)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 06:30
    Photo ID: 7257469
    VIRIN: 070622-N-YT606-0189
    Resolution: 5963x3976
    Size: 11.71 MB
    Location: GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Valiant Shield 2022 [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Billy Ho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NECC
    EODMU-5
    ValiantShield
    CTF-75

