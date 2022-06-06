ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (June 7, 2022) Senior Chief Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician Bryan Clark from Arkron, OH, conducts a safety brief prior to an airfield damage repair evolution in support of Valiant Shield 2022. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Neil Forshay)

