ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (June 7, 2022) Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 detonate an explosive during an airfield damage repair evolution in support of Valiant Shield 2022. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jan Jason Flores)

