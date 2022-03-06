Lt. Col. Joshua Long stands in front of the 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion color guard after taking command of the 29th BEB, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division during the Wayfinder change of command ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 3, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 04:16
|Photo ID:
|7257378
|VIRIN:
|220603-A-JV239-1005
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PV2 Kai Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
29th Brigade Engineer Battalion Welcomes New Commander
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT