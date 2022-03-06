Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    29th Brigade Engineer Battalion Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    29th Brigade Engineer Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Pvt. Kai Rodriguez 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    The 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Commander Col. Josh Bookout addresses the guests attending the 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3IBCT, 25th Infantry Division change of command ceremony between outgoing commander Lt. Col. Uzoma Aniniba and incoming commander Lt. Col. Joshua Long at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 3, 2022.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PV2 Kai Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Broncos
    3IBCT
    Wayfinders
    Josh Bookout

