The 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Commander Col. Josh Bookout addresses the guests attending the 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3IBCT, 25th Infantry Division change of command ceremony between outgoing commander Lt. Col. Uzoma Aniniba and incoming commander Lt. Col. Joshua Long at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 3, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 04:16
|Photo ID:
|7257376
|VIRIN:
|220603-A-JV239-1004
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|999.32 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PV2 Kai Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
29th Brigade Engineer Battalion Welcomes New Commander
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT