Lt. Col. Uzoma Aniniba receives The Order of Saint Maurice medal, presented for distinguished service to the infantry branch, from 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Commander Col. Josh Book, during the 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd IBCT, 25th Infantry Division before change of command ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 3, 2022.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2022 Date Posted: 06.07.2022 04:16 Photo ID: 7257373 VIRIN: 220603-A-JV239-1002 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1.26 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 29th Engineer Brigade Battalion Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PV2 Kai Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.