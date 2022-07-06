APS-2 vehicles, equipment sets return from DEFENDER-Europe 22

Team members from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade load a Humvee onto a trailer at an Equipment Configuration Hand-off Area in Branwieo, Poland, for transport following DEFENDER-Europe 22. The 405th AFSB’s Mannheim and Benelux battalions worked together to ensure a safe turn-in of an entire Multi-Role Bridge Company’s worth of vehicles and equipment pieces following DEFENDER-Europe. The MRBC equipment set will next be transported back to the 405th AFSB’s Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Zutendaal, Belgium. The 405th AFSB is responsible for five APS-2 sites in four countries across Europe containing tens of thousands of equipment sets and tactical vehicles. (photo by LaShaun Chappell)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 02:59
|Photo ID:
|7257269
|VIRIN:
|220607-A-SM279-026
|Resolution:
|1554x1134
|Size:
|398.33 KB
|Location:
|BRANWIEO, PL
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
