    APS-2 vehicles, equipment sets return from DEFENDER-Europe 22 [Image 2 of 2]

    APS-2 vehicles, equipment sets return from DEFENDER-Europe 22

    BRANWIEO, POLAND

    06.07.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Team members from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade load a Humvee onto a trailer at an Equipment Configuration Hand-off Area in Branwieo, Poland, for transport following DEFENDER-Europe 22. The 405th AFSB’s Mannheim and Benelux battalions worked together to ensure a safe turn-in of an entire Multi-Role Bridge Company’s worth of vehicles and equipment pieces following DEFENDER-Europe. The MRBC equipment set will next be transported back to the 405th AFSB’s Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Zutendaal, Belgium. The 405th AFSB is responsible for five APS-2 sites in four countries across Europe containing tens of thousands of equipment sets and tactical vehicles. (photo by LaShaun Chappell)

