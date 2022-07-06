Team members from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade load a Humvee onto a trailer at an Equipment Configuration Hand-off Area in Branwieo, Poland, for transport following DEFENDER-Europe 22. The 405th AFSB’s Mannheim and Benelux battalions worked together to ensure a safe turn-in of an entire Multi-Role Bridge Company’s worth of vehicles and equipment pieces following DEFENDER-Europe. The MRBC equipment set will next be transported back to the 405th AFSB’s Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Zutendaal, Belgium. The 405th AFSB is responsible for five APS-2 sites in four countries across Europe containing tens of thousands of equipment sets and tactical vehicles. (photo by LaShaun Chappell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2022 Date Posted: 06.07.2022 02:59 Photo ID: 7257269 VIRIN: 220607-A-SM279-026 Resolution: 1554x1134 Size: 398.33 KB Location: BRANWIEO, PL Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, APS-2 vehicles, equipment sets return from DEFENDER-Europe 22 [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.