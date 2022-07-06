APS-2 vehicles, equipment sets return from DEFENDER-Europe 22

Personnel from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Mannheim and Benelux battalions conduct equipment turn-in operations at an Equipment Configuration Hand-off Area in Branwieo, Poland, with the 74th Multi-Role Bridge Company, deployed from Fort Hood, Texas, to Poland for DEFENDER-Europe 22. Following their successful participation in DEFENDER-Europe 22, the 74th MRBC turned the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 equipment set back over to the 405th AFSB. The coordinated issue and follow-up return, reception and inventory of thousands of vehicles and equipment pieces between the 405th AFSB and multiple U.S.-based units deployed to Europe for DEFENDER-Europe 22 successfully demonstrates the viability of the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 program in Europe. (photo by LaShaun Chappell)

Date Taken: 06.07.2022
Location: BRANWIEO, PL