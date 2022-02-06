Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Sealift Command Director, Maritime Operations Visits Frank Cable [Image 3 of 5]

    Military Sealift Command Director, Maritime Operations Visits Frank Cable

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Henry Liu 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (June 2, 2022) – Christopher Thayer, Military Sealift Command Director, Maritime Operations, congratulates the MSC supply personnel of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) on winning the Capt. David M. Cook Food Service Excellence Award, June 2, 2022. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Henry Liu /released)

    IMAGE INFO

    This work, Military Sealift Command Director, Maritime Operations Visits Frank Cable [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Henry Liu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Military Sealift Command
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)
    submarine tender

