APRA HARBOR, Guam (June 2, 2022) – Christopher Thayer, Military Sealift Command Director, Maritime Operations, congratulates the MSC supply personnel of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) on winning the Capt. David M. Cook Food Service Excellence Award, June 2, 2022. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Henry Liu /released)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 02:03
|Photo ID:
|7257240
|VIRIN:
|220602-N-OG286-1017
|Resolution:
|3224x2145
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|APRA HARBOR, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Sealift Command Director, Maritime Operations Visits Frank Cable [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Henry Liu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
