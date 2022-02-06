Military Sealift Command Director, Maritime Operations Visits Frank Cable

APRA HARBOR, Guam (June 2, 2022) – Christopher Thayer, Military Sealift Command Director, Maritime Operations, discusses ship capabilities with the leaderships of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) during a tour of the ship, June 2, 2022. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Henry Liu /released)

