Remembering Pointe du Hoc

On June 5, 2022, U.S. Army Soldiers with 75th Ranger Regiment, along with military representatives from France, salute during a ceremony commemorating the battle of Pointe du Hoc, France, which was part of the DDay landings on June 6, 1944. The ceremony was part of a weeklong celebration remembering the sacrifices made during World War II, and the allied effort to secure Normandy, France from Axis powers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Fry)

Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 06.07.2022