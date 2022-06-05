On June 5, 2022, U.S. Army Soldiers with 75th Ranger Regiment, along with military representatives from France, salute during a ceremony commemorating the battle of Pointe du Hoc, France, which was part of the DDay landings on June 6, 1944. The ceremony was part of a weeklong celebration remembering the sacrifices made during World War II, and the allied effort to secure Normandy, France from Axis powers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Fry)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2022 00:45
|Photo ID:
|7257207
|VIRIN:
|220605-A-ZE118-979
|Resolution:
|6648x4214
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Remembering Pointe du Hoc [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Amanda Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
