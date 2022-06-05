Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Remembering Pointe du Hoc [Image 3 of 3]

    Remembering Pointe du Hoc

    FRANCE

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Fry 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    On June 5, 2022, U.S. Army Soldiers with 75th Ranger Regiment, along with military representatives from France, salute during a ceremony commemorating the battle of Pointe du Hoc, France, which was part of the DDay landings on June 6, 1944. The ceremony was part of a weeklong celebration remembering the sacrifices made during World War II, and the allied effort to secure Normandy, France from Axis powers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Fry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 00:45
    Photo ID: 7257207
    VIRIN: 220605-A-ZE118-979
    Resolution: 6648x4214
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remembering Pointe du Hoc [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Amanda Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Celebrating our history as we move toward the future
    Thanking those who led the way for us
    Remembering Pointe du Hoc

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    DDay
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT