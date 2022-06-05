Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating our history as we move toward the future

    Celebrating our history as we move toward the future

    FRANCE

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Fry 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    A French government official takes a moment to speak to WWII veteran John T. Siewert prior to a June 5, 2022 ceremony commemorating the battle at Pointe du Hoc, France, as U.S. Army Europe and Africa commanding general Gen. Christopher Cavoli looks on. Seward was on one of Navy crews providing support to the Rangers fighting at Pointe du Hoc during the DDay landings of June 6, 1944. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Fry)

    This work, Celebrating our history as we move toward the future [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Amanda Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

