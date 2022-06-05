Celebrating our history as we move toward the future

A French government official takes a moment to speak to WWII veteran John T. Siewert prior to a June 5, 2022 ceremony commemorating the battle at Pointe du Hoc, France, as U.S. Army Europe and Africa commanding general Gen. Christopher Cavoli looks on. Seward was on one of Navy crews providing support to the Rangers fighting at Pointe du Hoc during the DDay landings of June 6, 1944. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Fry)

