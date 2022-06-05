Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thanking those who led the way for us [Image 2 of 3]

    Thanking those who led the way for us

    FRANCE

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Fry 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    A U.S. Army Soldier with the 75th Ranger Regiment takes a moment to thank WWII veteran John T. Siewert, who served in Normandy and was on one of Navy crews providing support to the Rangers at Pointe du Hoc, which was commemorated in a special ceremony on June 5, 2022. The ceremony was part of a weeklong celebration remembering the DDay landings in Normandy. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Fry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 00:45
    Photo ID: 7257206
    VIRIN: 220605-A-ZE118-317
    Resolution: 6558x4372
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thanking those who led the way for us [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Amanda Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    101st
    EUCOM
    DDay
    Pointe du Hoc
    StrongerTogether
    75RR

