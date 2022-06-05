Thanking those who led the way for us

A U.S. Army Soldier with the 75th Ranger Regiment takes a moment to thank WWII veteran John T. Siewert, who served in Normandy and was on one of Navy crews providing support to the Rangers at Pointe du Hoc, which was commemorated in a special ceremony on June 5, 2022. The ceremony was part of a weeklong celebration remembering the DDay landings in Normandy. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Fry)

