    2/11 ABN's First Commander stands with Color Guard [Image 3 of 5]

    2/11 ABN's First Commander stands with Color Guard

    AK, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ian Morales 

    4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Col. Michael “Jody” Shouse, stand with the color guard of the newly activated 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division during an activation ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson June 6th, 2022.

    The activation returns the historic 11th Airborne Division to the Army's active rolls, with a focus on operations in extreme cold weather and mountainous high altitude environments. The ceremonies at Fort Wainwright and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson also include the reflagging of 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division and 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, into 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team and 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, respectively.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 22:38
    Location: AK, US
