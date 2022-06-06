Army Chief of Staff speaks at 2/11 ABN activation ceremony

Army Chief of Staff, Gen. James McConville, speaks at the activation ceremony of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division on Pershing Field at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson June 6th, 2022.



The activation returns the historic 11th Airborne Division to the Army's active rolls, with a focus on operations in extreme cold weather and mountainous high altitude environments. The ceremonies at Fort Wainwright and JBER also include the reflagging of 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division and 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, into 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team and 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, respectively.

